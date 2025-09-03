David Goggins's Daughter Has Called Him "Not a Good Guy" — Here's What We Know About Her "There will never be a day you will ever see me again." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 3 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Huberman Lab Clips

Most people know David Goggins for his motivational speaking and his work as a fitness influencer. His goal is to inspire people and help them make changes in their lives. But there's one person in David's life who isn't as big a fan of him as everyone else: his daughter, Jade M Goggins.

The 24-year-old has spoken out against her father, suggesting he is a deadbeat and calling him "not a very good guy." Here's what we know about Jade and what the influencer has said about her allegations against him.

What do we know about David Goggins's daughter?

Jade's allegations stem back to 2018, when she first spoke out about her father by addressing his book, Can't Hurt Me. In a since-deleted post (via Reddit), she shared a photo of the book with the caption, "YES, this is my father. YE,S he has a child. One actually ... ME lol." She added, "He has nothing to do with me, hasn't for 17 years now. He's not a very good guy, let's just say that." She called him a "selfish man" and said that the good things he has done for people don't give him the right to "kick me to the curb."

The allegations resurfaced in late August 2025 when Jade posted to her TikTok calling him a "deadbeat," and added a post with the caption, "Mama, I’m chasing a ghost. #10years #silenttoolong #daddyissues #donebeingquiet #donewiththelies" (via Fandomwire).

While David has mostly avoided addressing her complaints head-on, he did eventually address them while speaking at the Aspire Conference, noting that she has been saying these things for years and he avoids discussing her because she didn't ask for fame.

David shared that Jade has called him an "absent father," and he called the claim a "f--king lie" (via TikTok / @maddymania_). According to David, he divorced Jade's mom when she was around 1 year old and claims that she "made my daughter hate me." He added that he was in her life until she was "about 15." David's mom, Jackie Goggins, took the stage to explain that she tried hard to convince Jade to connect with David, until he asked her to stop.

Jackie even pulled out "proof" of her claims, reading a text exchange between David and Jade. In the exchange, David says that Jade is ungrateful for all he's done, but that he understands if she wants to hate him, because he also hated his father. He added that she will eventually see that he's a good man. Jade shot back, "There will never be a day you will ever see me again." She ended the exchange with her father, "Have a great life, David."

Some people think David is a "deadbeat dad" and that Jade is unfairly getting judged for speaking out.

The internet furor over Jade's claims has been significant. Some people have called David out, trusting Jade's assertion that he's a "deadbeat." Others, on the other hand, believe David and Jackie's side of the story, feeling that Jade is hurt and embittered by her parents' divorce.

David Goggins alleged daughter has come out on TikTok to say he has never been in her life and is a deadbeat 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ay19MvJ8Cf — lve me (@616lvemlone) August 23, 2025 Source: X / @616lvemlone

On TikTok, one discussion centered on the fact that Jade's claims don't even have to be true for her anger to be valid. One user wrote, "Wait a minute, a girl who’s hurt by her father's absence, now we the internet is blaming her? Now we blame the mother? Like w-f he had visitation rights. Now all the deadbeat dads everywhere are gonna say 'ya mama didn’t let me see you'." Another questioned why she has made all of her accounts private if she doesn't want to stand by her claims.

Realistically, only Jade and David, and possibly Jackie, know the truth of the relationship between father and daughter. Both have made compelling claims about the other's behavior, and both seem hurt by the rift. Ultimately, they will have to decide how to heal what is broken or walk away forever.