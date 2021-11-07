Queen Latifah’s Version of ‘The Equalizer’ Reboots an Action Drama from the ‘80s

The original Equalizer was Robert McCall, played by British actor Edward Woodward. Like newer iterations of the character, Edward’s version of McCall was a secret agent who helped the otherwise-helpless when police couldn’t or wouldn’t.

And as The New York Times noted in 2009, upon Edward’s death, the character was similar to David Callan, the British counterintelligence agent Edward played in the ITV series Callan between 1967 and 1972.