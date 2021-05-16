Is 'The Equalizer' Star Liza Lapira Dating Anyone? The Actress Could Be Single

The Equalizer is a remake of the 1985 series of the same name. The original series starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a veteran operative of a shady organization known as The Company, disillusioned with his role in sacrificing innocent people. The show was also adapted into a pair of movies starring Denzel Washington before it became a television show with Queen Latifah in the lead role.

Liza's character Mel is an old friend of Queen Latifah's character, Robyn McCall. Mel is also a former Air Force sniper turned bar owner. The bar becomes a sort of headquarters for the Equalizer team. Mel's husband, Harry, played by Adam Goldberg, is also a friend of Robyn McCall and even faked his death with her help.

Audiences have been loving the show so far, and it was renewed for a second season in March 2021. Chris North of Sex and the City fame also stars William Bishop, ex-CIA director, and friend of Robyn's.

While Liza might not currently be in a relationship, it's clear she spends her days with family and friends on set making a hit action show. Fans can't wait to see where she and her character will go next!

Watch new episodes of The Equalizer every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.