If You're a Fan of 'The Equalizer' Then Fret Not: It Isn't Getting Canceled

It's easy to rag on networks and production studios greenlighting the same intellectual properties over and over again. Sometimes the ire is well-deserved — like, did we really need a Josie and the Pussycats movie or a crappy Sci-Fi war flick inspired by the board game Battleship?

But there's a reason reboots happen: It's because more often than not, people tune in to watch them. But is that the case for The Equalizer? Has CBS renewed the show, or was it canceled?