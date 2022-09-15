Another One Bites the Dust on 'Ink Master' — Let's Take a Look at Who Went Home

According to Smithsonian Magazine, "Humans have marked their bodies with tattoos for thousands of years." Their purpose and meaning are as varied and distinct as a snowflake is unique. They've been used as "amulets, status symbols, declarations of love, signs of religious beliefs, adornments, and even forms of punishment."

On Paramount Plus's Ink Master, they're used to weed out some of the best tattoo artists in the world,