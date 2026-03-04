Who Will James Talarico Face in November? Cornyn and Paxton Head to Runoff Talarico moves to the general election after a major primary win, but his rival remains unknown. By Darrell Marrow Published March 4 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After a tense Senate race, James Talarico is officially moving from viral state representative to statewide candidate. Talarico beat U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett to secure the Democratic nomination, but Texans are now wondering what happens next. Talarico built his campaign around a populist message and faith-forward language, telling supporters the win represented more than just one night.

Article continues below advertisement

“This is a people-powered movement to take on this broken, corrupt political system,” Talarico said, per The Texas Tribune. “Tonight, the people of our state gave this country a little bit of hope, and a little bit of hope is a dangerous thing.” Now, voters are gearing up for a political battle. Except some folks are unsure who Talarico is even running against.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who will James Talarico run against?

Voters will not know Talarico’s final opponent until the Republican runoff concludes in May. The GOP still has to decide its nominee, with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton heading into a head-to-head runoff. Both candidates have come out swinging, fighting hard to secure the nomination.

Cornyn told supporters he would not let Paxton risk everything the Republican Party has built under the Trump administration. "I refuse to allow a flawed, self-centered and shameless candidate like Ken Paxton risk everything we have worked so hard to build over these many years," Cornyn said, per KUT News. "There is simply too much at stake in this midterm election for our state and for our country." Paxton fired back by accusing Cornyn of siding with Democrats. "For too long, he sold us out to Democrats," he said. "Those days are coming to an end."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Talarico will begin preparing for the general election campaign. He launched his Senate bid in September 2025 and promised to “take power back for working people.” Now he must hold the Democratic coalition together after a tense primary while preparing for two very different potential opponents. If Cornyn wins the runoff, Talarico will face a longtime incumbent senator with decades of experience in Washington. If Paxton wins, he will face a MAGA-aligned attorney general who has dominated Republican politics in Texas for years.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

James Talarico had a quick rise in politics.

Talarico currently serves as a Democratic member of the Texas House, representing District 50. In the Legislature, he sits on the Public Education Committee and serves as vice chair of the Trade, Workforce & Economic Development Committee.

Before entering politics, Talarico worked as a middle school teacher in San Antonio, a background that helped shape his political identity. He often speaks about the role of faith in public life, and he recently earned a Master of Divinity from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.