[SPOILER] Is the Winner of Season 3 of 'Making It'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Making It Season 3.

NBC's crafting series Making It could be the happiest, most comforting show on television. Rather than a cutthroat competition, Making It is more about a group of makers who just want to, well, make. The prize money and the naming of the Master Maker seem like an afterthought for the creators, who are constantly trying to help each other and are excited to be making friends in the crafting community.