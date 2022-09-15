Which Returning Contestant Won 'MasterChef: Back to Win'?

The last 15 weeks have all led up to this moment, as we’ve finally reached the finale of MasterChef: Back to Win. While each season of the long-running series has featured cooks from across the country, Season 12 has been unlike any other before.

For the first time ever, Gordon Ramsay invited back contestants who had competed on previous seasons. The 20 all-stars faced some of the toughest tasks in the show’s history while being held to higher standards than ever. After battling through vegan challenges, tag team cookoffs, and restaurant takeovers, we’re finally down to the last three chefs.