Home > Viral News > Trending Mom Makes Family Share Deodorant, Calls Husband “Delusional” for Thinking It’s Gross "Normalize keeping secrets." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 5 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @missusmom; Unsplash | Nora Tropicals

Sometimes you don't realize just how weird other people's family traditions are until you spend an extended period of time in their house. Just ask this forever traumatized woman who, while at a friend's house for a sleepover as a kid, discovered their household regularly used something called a "poop knife." And it seems like TikToker @missusmom is having something of a poop knife moment herself when she brought up the topic of sharing deodorant in a viral clip she uploaded to TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

She begins the video by applying some cosmetics to her lips as she relays a query to her audience from the front seat of a parked vehicle. "Question: Do all of the people in your house share deodorant? Or does each member that wears deodorant have their own stick of deodorant?"

She then explains why she's asking a question that many would probably find to be bizarre. "Let me tell you why I'm asking this and then let me tell you what the right answer is," she says. "So, I'm in the shower last night and my husband comes in to get ready for work."

Article continues below advertisement

"And he's like, I can't find my deodorant. I'm like it's in the drawer where it always is. He's like I can't find it, our son used it. I bet he took it. I'm like he doesn't ... he's not the one that moves things, it's the daughters that move things," she explains, narrowing down the antiperspirant replacing suspects.

Article continues below advertisement

"He didn't take it," she replies before clarifying her son's deodorant practices. "He uses it in here," she states, before going on to talk about her husband's frustration in not being able to find his deodorant as he prepared to get ready to go to work.

It's at this point in the couple's argument that Dad decides to combat his wife's communal-deodorant stick philosophy. "He's like, 'Why can't he just have his own?' And I was like, 'Why would he have his own?' I'm not paying for a whole other stick of deodorant. He's like, 'You know that's gross, right?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @missusmom

However @Missusmom begged to differ: "I said, 'No it's not.' I said, 'Me and the girls share deodorant.' I said, 'That's not gross.' He's like, 'Yeah but you don't have hair under your arms.'" The hirsute factor, he contended, necessitated the purchase of a secondary stick of deodorant that was just his son's.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I was like, 'OK, but, even if we did I think we'd still share.'" Dad wasn't of this mindset. He seemed to believe that the only reason everyone in the house shared deodorant was because of the scarcity of antiperspirant in the home.

If there were more sticks of of the stuff lying around, he thinks that folks would have their own sticks and no one would have to go sneaking about and pilfering other people's deodorants from around the home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @missusmom

"And he's like,'No, we need to get our own.' I was like, 'I'm not buying 5-8 sticks of deodorant every month. I would need to put extra money into our budget.'" She then went on to explain why the deodorant costs would skyrocket each and every month if she conceded to her husband's demands.

Article continues below advertisement

"We all use clinical strength deodorant. That's like $10 to $12 a thing. I'm not spending $60 to $80 on deodorant just so everybody can have their own stick!" At the end of the video she asked her viewers to pick a side: her or her husband's. "Am I crazy and wrong? Or is he delusional? Because I personally think he's delusional," she says.

And it seemed like there were a lot of folks who were going with Team Dad on this one. "I have been poor, I mean poor poor, but I have never shared a deodorant," one person penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @missusmom

Others didn't understand the math she was using to justify her approach, with several TikTokers remarking if everyone was indeed sharing sticks of deodorant, then that would just mean the sticks would be used more quickly. "I don't understand the logic. You still use the same amount of deodorant regardless of whether it is one or eight sticks. This method only means that you have to buy deodorant more often," the person wote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another chimed in: "The cost aspect is irrelevant. The same volume of deodorant will still be used but if everyone has their own you don’t need to buy it as often."

Source: TikTok | @missusmom

Article continues below advertisement

Others were just grossed out by the practice and expressed gratitude for not having to grow up in a household that expected everyone to share this odor-fighting toiletry. "Me thinking of calling my mom to thank her for not making me share deodorant, especially with my brother and dad as a kid," they said.