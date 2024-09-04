Home > Viral News > Trending Mom Bullies Own Kids With Intentionally "Dumb" Spelling of Names, Internet Says "Oh those kids are gonna grow up messed up." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 4 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: X | @emily_murnane

A #MomLife decal plastered to the back window of a car is going viral on X due to the ... creative spelling of a woman's eight children. Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) shared the photo on her account with the caption, "Oh I just know her thoughts on vaccines are CRAZY."

What prompted the social media user to make such a speculation? It's probably because #MomLife included apostrophes, umlauts, and accents to spell names you've probably heard before. And seen written in ways that don't require mental gymnastics or a completely different understanding of the English language to comprehend.

Oh I just know her thoughts on vaccines are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/P8K5FX72sa — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) August 25, 2024 Source: X | @emily_murnane

The sequence of names appears to tell an interesting story behind the woman's thought process when naming her children. The first spelling of the popular name Aidan demonstrates she's a bold thinker. She was dipping her toe into the water of unconventional naming with something everyone's heard before.

While the name "Ella Noah" isn't as common as their older sibling's, separately, they are. And it's not like you can't find people named Ella Noah online either. But you can tell that by spelling it like, "Ella'noä," Mom decided to kick things up a notch by adding the umlaut.

She followed a similar line of thinking with the next kid to come after — it's a compound name combining "Lilly" and "Mae" but then decided to complicate the spelling so much that it reads like a written version of a breathalyzer exam.

the second and fourth child basically have the same name😭😭 and Billy Jane?!?!😭😭 — Halleys comet (@hte189) August 25, 2024 Source: X | @ht189

Adding accents and apostrophes wasn't enough for "Eleanor" though, #MomLife dared to challenge us on how we perceive the pronunciation of certain letters. Or maybe she wanted to just remix this widely-used name so it's said entirely differently. Did #MomLife just create a new name entirely? Maybe or maybe not with this one.

However, with her next child, she seems to have done exactly that. Discerning the correct pronunciation of "Noéz'lou" seems like it would be a tall order for most people who don't have all eight of their children's names plastered on the back of their vehicle.

And maybe it was at this point that mom felt like she made too bold of a step with the fifth kid, No. 6 shares a name with one of the most beloved comic book characters of all time. But in addition to adding some more pizzazz to the name, she placed a star next to it ... which some X users thought indicated it meant the kid was one of mom's favorites.

imagine messing up and your mom moves the star from behind your name to behind Noèz’lou 😭😭 — 🌸🌸 (@Graciethebrand) August 25, 2024 Source: X | @Graciethebrand

If that's the case, then Mom has a second favorite in "Brenley" which is said to be a "modern name of British origin" that started becoming popular in the late '90s. Her seventh child also has their name starred. By the time #MomLife had her eighth child, she seemed to have opted to give the most easily discernible spelling she could think of.

While adding an apostrophe to "Billy Jane" might just look like some kind of weird spelling error, at least it doesn't read like an ancient Latin incantation that'll resurrect an ancient being that brings about hordes of locusts.

They’ll be the ones that died of common childhood diseases because she doesn’t believe in vaccines. — Teó (@TeoTastic73) August 25, 2024 Source: X | @TeoTastic73

Numerous folks who responded to the mother's decorative references had a lot to say about the spelling. Some quipped that the kids' names were placed in the order that mom "ranked" them in terms of love. Others seemed to agree with Emily's assumption that the mom was an anti-vaxxer.

mom calling kids for breakfast: pic.twitter.com/XqREZ2Gnry — ☆ (@realonx1) August 25, 2024 Source: X | @realonx1

As one commenter wrote: ">over a half dozen kids >two kids publicly marked as favorites >"please pick on me" names oh those kids are gonna grow up messed up."