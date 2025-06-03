Why Are Chinese Restaurants Closed on Mondays? The Answer May Surprise You — Or Not The answer isn't exclusive to Chinese restaurants. By Niko Mann Published June 3 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Pixabay

Have you ever wondered why it seems Chinese restaurants are always closed on Mondays? If so, you aren't alone. What is one to do when they have a craving for egg rolls and Kung Pao chicken, but it's the beginning of the week? Unfortunately, you may be out of luck, and not only if you want Chinese food.

We did our research, and while it seems that many Chinese restaurants are closed on Mondays, many other restaurants also opt to close on Mondays. So, why are Chinese restaurants closed on Mondays? We've consulted our fortune cookies for the answer!

Why are Chinese restaurants closed on Mondays?

The answer as to why Chinese restaurants are closed on Mondays is pretty simple. Most restaurants are open over the weekend because it's usually the busiest time for eateries. Many restaurants, including Chinese restaurants, are closed on Mondays because the staff needs a day off. While Monday is usually dreaded by most 9-to-5ers, for restaurant workers, Monday is the weekend. Hallelujah!

According to Chowhound, Monday is the slowest day of the week in the food industry, so that is the day many establishments choose to close their doors for the day. However, many restaurants are open 24/7, so those who are determined can usually find a Chinese restaurant open in many cities. "As the slowest night of the week, it's the least financially successful and may cost restaurant owners more to open than to stay closed. And that means owners and staff get a well-earned night off."

It is also often cheaper for a restaurant to be closed on Mondays rather than staying open. According to Toast, Mondays and Tuesdays are the slowest days for reservations at restaurants. Smaller, independently-owned establishments are also most likely to be closed at the start of the week due to having a smaller staff compared to chain restaurants. Many restaurants also use Mondays to restock their kitchens and order beverages.

One of the most famous Chinese restaurants in the world is Mr. Chow. It was founded in London by Michael Chow back in 1968, and it has several locations, including one in Beverly Hills, Calif., and many celebrities are often seen at Mr. Chow.

When Mr. Chow opened in Beverly Hills back in 1974, several celebrities showed up to be seen and support Mr. Chow, including Jack Nicholson, Marvin Gaye, and Clint Eastwood. Rapper Snoop Dogg, comedian Don Rickles, Paris Hilton, and actor Al Pacino have also frequented the famous eatery from time to time.

Singers Adele and Britney Spears, model Bella Hadid, and Justin and Hailey Bieber have also eaten at Mr. Chow, per US Weekly. The restaurant specializes in a combination of old, authentic Beijing recipes and original recipes, and the walls of the restaurant display art from Andy Warhol, who also dined at the establishment frequently before his death.

