Golfers at the Cognizant Classic Have Been Wearing Yellow Ribbons for Years The charitable effort has been ongoing since at least 2019.

Golfers at the Cognizant Classic are doing what they can to make sure their sport benefits people who don't play or watch it. For several years now, the Cognizant Classic has featured players who are wearing yellow ribbons. After some viewers noticed these ribbons, some wondered whether the ribbons were meant to signify something.

As it turns out, the ribbons are related to a charitable endeavor that has been tied into the tournament for years. Here's what we know about why the golfers were wearing them.



Why are golfers wearing yellow ribbons?

The effort is called "Playing Yellow," and it was originally spearheaded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. In partnership with the PGA Tour and the Children's Miracle Network, the Play Yellow program helps raise money and awareness for children’s hospitals in North America. Since 2019, more than $100 million has been raised as part of these efforts. The ribbons appeared during the Cognizant Classic, the Memorial Tournament, and the Tour Championship.

According to their website, Play Yellow originated with a friend of the Nicklaus family. "Play Yellow traces its origins back to a young man and friend of the Nicklaus family, Craig Smith, who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, Ewing Sarcoma, in 1968," the site explains. "This program is a tribute to Craig, who had a penchant for wearing a lucky yellow shirt to cheer on Jack when he was competing, and his remarkable friendship with golf's greatest champion."

The yellow ribbons are not the only thing Play Yellow does every year. The charity seems to operate at the intersection of golf and philanthropy, with the ultimate goal of raising awareness to help children in need. The Cognizant Classic is just one of its most high-profile moments because of the number of famous golfers who show up wearing the ribbon.

What started with Jack and Barbara supporting one child in need has evolved into an opportunity for all of us to ensure every kid in need can get the kind of care only children's hospitals can provide. When we change kids' health, we change the future – for all of us.

Jack Nicklaus says the Cognizant Classic isn't going anywhere.

Although the Cognizant Classic is not the biggest tournament on the yearly tour, Jack Nicklaus was a guest in the booth during the Feb. 28 competition and made it clear that he doesn't think it's going to go anywhere anytime soon. "The community doesn't want it to go away. It's a community event," Nicklaus said. "Whether they change the date of it or leave it the way it is, it's struggled to come out of the pack, you might say, because of its date.

"It's been a good tournament. It's been supported pretty well for every year. I don't think the tournament's going to go anywhere. I have no idea what the tour's plans are, but I don't think it's going to go anywhere," the golfing legend continued.