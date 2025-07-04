AirPods Pro 2 Users Baffled by Cases Randomly Chirping: Here’s Why That Could Be Happening You may have to re-pair them. By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 4 2025, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Omid Armin

Apple's design and engineering philosophy has served the company well, helping the Cupertino-based tech corporation hit an approximately $3 trillion valuation. The business consistently churns out the most sought-after tech in the form of incremental updates. Furthermore, its inclusive device ecosystem, fostering an environment where its devices interact with one another seamlessly, helps to keep Apple fans fully invested in purchasing and upgrading to other Apple products.

With all of the upgrades Apple incorporates into its latest releases, unsurprisingly, folks are left with questions about these features. And a recurring one customers have asked is: Why are my AirPods chirping?

So, why are my AirPods making a chirping noise?

When Apple first debuted the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022, patrons would be hard pressed to spot a difference between its predecessor and the latest model at first glance. However, the 2's newest features were placed under the hood, and not in its trademark white, futuristic exterior.

Utilizing an H2 chip in its design meant that Apple could implements improvements to the AirPods 2's charging case. Additionally, the tech company incorporated a loop for users to affix lanyards, giving folks options to affix their true wireless earbuds to a slew of different accessories.

Additionally, the AirPods 2 came packed with IPX4 water resistance, making its design more formidable than the manufacturer's other wireless headphones. Not to mention, the case was outfitted with a small speaker users can sound off in the event they misplace their charging case.

Utilizing their iOS's "Find My" function, AirPods 2 owners can prompt their case to chirp, helping them locate the source of the noise and hopefully, the location of their missing charging case. Although, there are some AirPods 2 users who've reported that their charging cases have randomly emitted this chirping noise.

Oftentimes, the case will chirp if it's running low on battery or when users initially place the AirPods 2 case to charge. But there have been instances where the sound will automatically go in other instances. According to Slash Gear, it may have to do with the proximity an AirPods 2 case has to an Apple AirTag.

really strange, my AirPods Pro 2 case has decided to completely forget that it has a U1 chip, kick itself off Find My, and just.. randomly flash and beep?



like it doesn’t even pop up on my phone when i open the case beside it lmaoo pic.twitter.com/RwMrcsaGRt — Scooter (@nottscooterr3) April 11, 2024 Source: X | @nottscooterr3

The small tracking device that relies on Bluetooth frequencies will chirp whenever it leaves the vicinity of the original device it was paired with. This was purportedly incorporated as a means of deterring stalkers, some of whom have been known to place AirTags in people's cars or other belongings to try and track their whereabouts.

However, once out of the original device range, the AirTag will chirp, notifying whoever was tagged with a recurring, chirping noise so they can more easily find out where an AirTag is in their vicinity. The AirPods 2 effectively provide a similar functionality.

If the case has been separated from the phone it's been paired with for a significant portion of time, it will begin to chirp similarly to how an AirTag would. Which means that if your phone's Bluetooth is off and your AirPods have been disconnected from your device, they may chirp.

Does anyone else’s AirPods Pro 2 chirp and flash green like this?



It happens once per day as soon as I pick them up for the first time, as if it were motion activated.



Firmware is up to date. Charging case sounds are disabled. Quite obnoxious and I can’t find an explanation. pic.twitter.com/WnCcU4z0tE — Jordan Gill (@KJordanGill) November 13, 2022 Source: X | @KJordanGill

Let's say you're on a flight and have placed your iPhone in airplane mode, and are trying to take a nap with your AirPods 2 in their case, this chirping sound may go off. That's because your headphones will think that they've been separated from your phone a la the AirTag's "anti-stalking alert," as Slash Gear states.

Here's how to stop AirPods 2 from chirping.

If this chirp has happened one too many times for your liking, there is a way to disable it. All folks need to do is head on over to the Settings of your iOS device. Then, tap Bluetooth -> and the "i" beside your AirPods Pro 2 connection. Following this, hit "Forget This Device."

Afterwards, you can go through the steps of repairing your AirPods Pro 2 with your iPhone or iPad. Just hold your AirPods Pro 2 case near your iPhone and open it with the earbuds still inside. This should prompt a setup animation on your device. Hit "Connect" and you'll be on your merry way.

AirPods have started doing the anti stalking ding when I walk up to them in the office. Stupid.



Clicked the “Directions” button on an item in find my and it’s unresponsive.



Randomly when I bring notes back to the focus on Mac OS and try to start typing it’s unresponsive. — Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 3, 2025 Source: X | @growing_daniel