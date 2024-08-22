Home > FYI Ever Wonder Why Pencils Are Usually Hexagonal? There Are Actually a Few Reasons They're more economical, for one thing. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 22 2024, 6:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Remember being a kid in class and feeling sore against the side of your middle finger after gripping your pencil for so long? Thanks, hexagonal shape! So, why do so many pencils have that shape to begin with?

Why are pencils hexagonal?

In general, the hexagonal shape is often said to be better suited for fingers. (Tell that to our childhood callouses!) But it's also said help with grip, which makes sense. Not only that, but hexagonal pencils are less likely to roll of your desk, too, which we can all appreciate. Teachers probably like that because it means less interruptions during class.

Over on ScienceForums.net, one user theorized that perhaps the six-sided shape is popular because it "the hexagonal pattern is also more efficient in terms of production (it tessellates)." "The diameters of both types of pencil [round vs. hexagonal] are usually the same, and by using a shape that can fit into a circle, less wood is used and that is more economic. Also, the typeface prints better on a flat side," someone else surmised.

Speaking of its being economical, someone else echoed this on the forum by mentioning that a benefit of the hexagonal pencil would be "getting more pencils out of the same block of wood." In fact, 11Alive spoke to a professional about hexagonal pencils, who confirmed this very idea.

Charles Berolzheimer, part of the family who founded New York’s Eagle Pencil Company and is still in the business, told the news outlet that when pencils started becoming machine-made, manufacturers found that "by having a hexagonal shape, you could get an extra pencil out of a standard width of slat. A typical slat for pencils produces maybe eight round pencils, but nine hexagonal pencils."

He also pointed out that technically they could make even more pencils if they went with a square shape, but obviously that wouldn't make for a very comfortable experience. Berolzheimer also noted that round pencils are usually for artists, and that while other shapes exist, it's the six-sided pencil that's best for general use. So when you're looking for something efficient (that also has less chance of hurting your fingers), grab the hexagonal one.

