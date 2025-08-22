It’s Not Just the New Logo — Why Cracker Barrel Has Everyone Upset and Boycotting Cracker Barrel is making some major changes, but don't worry the peg games are staying put! By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 22 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Cracker Barrel

Established in 1969, Cracker Barrel quickly became known as the cozy road-trip pit stop, or just the go-to spot for a lazy Sunday breakfast. Between its shelves stocked with treats (can’t forget those candy sticks!) and quirky knick-knacks in the gift shop, plus the hearty food and those tiny glass jars of syrup, there’s plenty to love about Cracker Barrel.

But in 2025, the restaurant chain found itself at the center of controversy, particularly with conservatives, after making a big change that sparked backlash. The criticism spread quickly online, prompting others to push back at those slamming the company. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the reasons people are currently upset with Cracker Barrel.

Why are people mad at Cracker Barrel?

Source: Cracker Barrel Cracker Barrel's new logo after 48 years.

People are upset with Cracker Barrel because the company has changed its logo after 48 years and has begun remodeling restaurants with a more modern “country” feel. Many believe these updates take away from the character and charm that have defined the chain’s signature Southern hospitality feel for over five decades.

On Aug. 19, the chain announced that as part of its “All the More” campaign, it would adopt a new logo featuring just the company name, removing both the “old-timer wearing overalls” figure (which the company clarified is not actually Uncle Herschel) and the barrel. For context, the chain’s original logo in 1969 looked similar, and it wasn’t until 1977 that it switched to the gentleman-and-barrel design most people recognize today.

I am boycotting @CrackerBarrel until they change the logo back and fire the CEO. pic.twitter.com/9VtEyup3aw — Aaron 🇺🇸 (@TimberHandsFam) August 20, 2025

In other words, Cracker Barrel is technically returning to its roots, a detail many critics seem to be overlooking. Yet plenty of folks are still taking the change personally, upset that the familiar man and barrel have disappeared. Some are suggesting that the new CEO, Julie Masino, is taking a more “woke” approach with the rebrand.

The company stated that the new logo is meant “to celebrate the diversity of all our guests with a logo that represents our continued passion for pleasing people of all races, colors, and genders.” But that’s not the only thing upsetting people.

They’re also heavily displeased with the way the restaurants and gift shops are being remodeled. One person on X (formerly Twitter) called the changes “brand suicide,” while another said the chain has “lost its soul.” The updates include major shifts to the restaurant’s look, moving from the dark, cozy interior and dimly lit gift shop to bright white walls, a lighter exterior, and more walking space in the store. The restaurant’s decor has also been updated to reflect a modern “old-time” vibe.

Cracker Barrel didn’t just lose its logo. It lost its soul.



Under a CEO more obsessed with DEI quotas than country charm, they’ve:



– Scrubbed the iconic logo

– Remodeled 70+ stores into sterile showroom knockoffs

– Pledged $700 million to erase every trace of what made it feel… pic.twitter.com/iueJnO861v — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) August 21, 2025

Steak ‘n Shake is even taking jabs at Cracker Barrel for its new logo and remodels.

Not only is Cracker Barrel taking heat from consumers, but it’s also facing criticism from other companies, like Steak ‘n Shake. The fast-food chain took to X to slam Cracker Barrel, claiming its leaders are simply trying to “put their own personality on things” and are aiming to “delete the personality altogether.”

Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things. At CB, their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the "old-timer" from the signage. Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to… pic.twitter.com/Aoml8ZOfuT — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) August 21, 2025