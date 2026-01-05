Here Is Why People Are Stuck in Aruba — And It's All Trump's Fault People are blaming President Donald Trump for the delays. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 5 2026, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

American travelers are stuck in Aruba and other Caribbean countries after airlines were forced to close airspace in the Eastern Caribbean region. According to ABC News, the airspace ban was supposed to end at midnight on Jan. 5, 2025.

Several major U.S. air carriers, including American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue, United, and Delta Airlines, canceled hundreds and hundreds of flights due to the airspace ban, but many are experiencing a chaotic attempt to add more flights as impatient travelers await. So, why are people stuck in Aruba and the Caribbean?

Here's why people are stuck in Aruba.

People are stuck in Aruba because of Donald Trump's attack on Venezuela. Trump's military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela. According to CBS News, Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores de Maduro, were both indicted on narco-terrorism charges and taken into U.S. custody.

Trump claims the leader collaborates with drug cartels to infect the U.S. with cocaine, and the Federal Aviation Administration banned flights from entering Eastern Caribbean airspace during the raid on Maduro's compound. The FAA banned flights from entering the airspace "due to safety-of-flight risk associated with ongoing military activity," per ABC News.

A New level of hell happening at Aruba airport… people getting frustrated and showing up to the airport trying to get on any flight or standby, only to get turned away! @SouthwestAir appears to have added more flight but @united and @JetBlue remains MIA with no additional… pic.twitter.com/8aQkSQRJLF — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) January 4, 2026

Despite the FAA reopening the Eastern Caribbean airspace after Maduro was captured, travelers are still being told their flights are canceled, and many are saying they are stranded. One irritated traveler who is stuck in Puerto Rico told CBS News that Trump could have conducted his operation a few days later to avoid the chaos.

"There were absolutely zero flights available before the 9th," said Ruth Reedy of her canceled flight. "This vacation is going to cost me twice as much as I budgeted for, and I'm a school teacher. I don't have a lot of extra cash lying around. I'm stressed out. If Trump had waited a few days, the whole entire nation would be back to work, people would be back from their vacations. This has got to affect thousands and thousands of school children and teachers."

JetBlue announced that the airline had canceled 215 flights due to Trump's military operation, and they offered customers a refund or the option to rebook their flights. American Airlines is trying to remedy the delays by adding 3,000 additional seats with extra flights and employing bigger airplanes for the flights. Despite the airline's efforts, people are still stranded and not happy. At least 1,000 flights were canceled overall due to Trump's military operation.

New Jersey teacher Justine Trela told NBC News Boston that JetBlue had not yet helped them get another flight. “Nobody on this island can help us get a flight out. We’re stranded here. Stranded,” said Justine. "We have heard nothing from JetBlue. NOTHING." Trump spoke about Maduro's capture with reporters on Jan. 3.