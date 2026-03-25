Why Are Pool Tables Green? The Real Reason Behind the Color Pool tables are almost always green, and the reason behind it goes back further than most people expect. By Amy Coleman Published March 25 2026, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

You ever see something so many times that it just becomes background noise? That is kind of what happens with pool tables. You line up a shot, chalk the cue, maybe argue over a stripe or a solid, and never once stop to question why the table is green. It just kind of blends into the whole experience, like something your brain files away as normal without ever asking why it looks that way in the first place.

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But the second you actually think about it, it is kind of a weird detail. Of all the colors it could be, why green? It is one of those random things that feels obvious until you realize you have never actually looked into it. And once that question gets into your head, it is weirdly hard not to keep thinking about it. So, why are pool tables green? Here's what we learned.

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Why are pool tables green if the game is played indoors?

The answer goes back way further than most people expect. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, pool did not start as an indoor game. It actually evolved from outdoor lawn games, similar to croquet, that were played on grass. When the game moved indoors around the 15th century, table makers tried to recreate that same experience with green cloth, so players would feel like they were still playing the original game. That one choice ended up sticking, even as everything else changed.

The “felt” on a pool table is part of why the color stayed the same. What most people call felt is actually a tightly woven wool cloth designed to help the balls move smoothly across the table. While the green keeps the original look of the game, it also worked well for visibility. Green is easier on the eyes than brighter colors, especially under overhead lighting. In a game where you are constantly focusing on angles and movement, that matters more than you might think.

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Pool tables are not always green anymore, but it is still the default.

If you have watched professional pool, you have probably seen tables that are blue instead of green. The reason is simple. Blue improves how the game looks on camera. Some people purchase a different color to match their decor or vibe if they are playing pool at their house, but green is the color most associated with pool tables. It is the version that feels right, whether you are playing in a bar, a basement, or a pool hall.