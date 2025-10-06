Over 4,000 Wells Fargo Banks Will Close on October 13 — Here's the Reason Here’s everything you need to know about the Oct. 13 closure and other upcoming closures. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 6 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Well Fargo

In case you haven’t heard, Wells Fargo will be closing its branches on Oct. 13, 2025, which falls on the second Monday of the month. That means walk-in and drive-thru services, with the exception of ATMs, will not be available on that day.

Oct. 13 might seem like an unusual day for a major bank like Wells Fargo to close, but it actually isn’t. There’s a sensible reason why the banking chain will be closed that day, as well as on a few other days throughout 2025 when banking operations will pause. Here’s the rundown.

Why are Wells Fargo banks closing on October 13?

The reason is simple. Wells Fargo will be closing all of its more than 4,000 branches on Oct.13, 2025, in observance of Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This is a federal holiday, which always falls on the second Monday of October.

Wells Fargo lists Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day on its website as the fourth-to-last federal holiday when it closes branches. During this time, in-person services won’t be available, and the holiday can delay check deposits scheduled for that day.

However, ATMs will remain open, allowing you to handle activities such as: Cash deposits (processed same day)

Check deposits (before 9 p.m. processes that day, except on holidays and weekends; after 9 p.m., processed the next business day)

Transferring funds

Check balance

Cash withdrawals

In addition to Columbus Day, Wells Fargo will close its branches three more times during 2025: Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27), and Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Branches may also reduce hours the day before certain holidays, like Christmas Eve or the day before Thanksgiving, so it’s a good idea to check with your local branch to see how holiday hours might affect services on surrounding days.

What is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

The second Monday in October is recognized by some as Columbus Day and by others as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Columbus Day has not disappeared, but some states and cities have chosen to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, given Christopher Columbus’s controversial legacy.

For context, Columbus is now viewed less favorably due to the violence and enslavement he inflicted on Indigenous peoples, forcing them to convert to Christianity. The introduction of new diseases only made conditions worse for Native communities, per History. Given that historical context, President Joe Biden officially designated Columbus Day as also Indigenous Peoples’ Day in a 2021 federal holiday proclamation, according to the University of Pennsylvania.

Will other banks be closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day?