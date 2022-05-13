These Urban Legends Explain Why People Think White Lighters Are Bad Luck

Though this rumor permeated deep into pop culture, it doesn't really have any basis in fact. Per Snopes, who did a deep dive on the subject back in 2017, there is literally no way that any of the aforementioned stars (except Kurt Cobain) could have had a Bic lighter when they died, as Bic lighters simply didn't exist at the time. Bic only began producing disposable lighters in the U.S. in 1973, and Jimi and Janis died in 1970, while Jim died in 1971.