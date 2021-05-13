This Is the True-to-Life Reason Al From 'United States of Al' Can't Go Home

One of CBS's newest shows, United States of Al, has generated a lot of controversy in recent months. The show focuses on the friendship between ex-Marine Riley (Parker Young) and Afghan interpreter Awalmir "Al" (Adhir Kalyan). Al has decided to join his old friend in Ohio, and despite a few culture shocks, the pair navigate PTSD and Riley's impending divorce.

Fans have been wondering why Al can't return to Afghanistan, and the answer was finally revealed in a recent episode.