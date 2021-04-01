'United States of Al' Star Parker Young Is Engaged to His High School Sweetheart

Actor Parker Young is no stranger to sitcoms, having snagged recurring roles on shows such as Suburgatory and Fresh Off the Boat. With other roles on Arrow and a starring spot in Imposters, it's about time Parker became a leading man once more! His new show, United States of Al, premieres on April 1, 2021, and audiences have been wondering whether Parker is married or not.

While many would presume the couple is married, there has been no official marriage announcement, so fans will have to keep their fingers crossed. Congratulations to the happy couple either way, and maybe a wedding with all their friends and family is par for the course.

The details of how Stephanie and Parker began dating are unknown, but Parker proposed in March 2018 , shortly before the birth of their first child. He marked the occasion on International Women's Day, posting a video of their gender reveal with the caption, "Happy International Women’s Day. I have so much love and respect for all of the amazing women in my life, and I’m so thankful and honored to be having a baby girl."

Parker has known his fiancée Stephanie Webber since they were just 17. The pair met when they were attending Catalina Foothills High School in Arizona and have been together ever since! Stephanie is a seemingly very private person with all of her social media under lock and key, but it's clear that she and Parker were meant to be after all the years they've spent together.

Does Parker Young have kids?

Yes! Parker and Stephanie welcomed a daughter, Jaxon Orion Young, on July 17, 2018. In the ultra-sweet Instagram caption, Parker said, "Welcome to the world baby girl *alien emoji* Jaxon Orion Young. Daddy’s J.O.Y. 7•19•2018," hinting that his daughter's unusual name held an even deeper meaning with the abbreviation "JOY."

Parker has been taking Jaxon just about everywhere, including to set when he can. He frequently takes cute videos of her, and it's safe to say that she really does seem like "Daddy's JOY." Parker has posted more than one tear-jerking montage of the two together, which is frankly the aww-inducing content needed in a time like the coronavirus pandemic.

While Jaxon is only two years old, perhaps she'll follow her father's path into the realm of acting. Until then, it's sweet to see the pair experiencing life together, even when Parker is doing things like sitting in a freezer tub of sub-zero water. Due to the pandemic, it's hard to tell how much time Jaxon spent on the set of United States of Al, but hopefully, she knows how much hard work her dad has put in!

