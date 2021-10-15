Will Asher Adams Still Attend Coastal California in Season 4 of 'All American'?

Since the beginning, fans of the show haven’t seen Asher do anything that’s not football-related, so maybe he will still attend college and learn how to be a great coach. Maybe coaching is his true calling.

It will be interesting to see if Asher can pick himself up in Season 4 of All American and not hold on to what could have been. Hopefully, somehow he can still attend his dream school.

Season 4 of All American will premiere on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.