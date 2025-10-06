50 Cent’s Near-Fatal Shooting Was More Dramatic Than You Think Mike Tyson famously dedicated one of his matches to the man who allegedly attacked the rapper. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 6 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Pop culture creates moments that can't be forgotten, regardless of how much time passes. These twists and turns keep audiences engaged with celebrities for years. Lives are on the line, stories are uncertain, and artists become legends. 50 Cent is a successful rapper who has done it all throughout his career. 50 (real name: Curtis James Jackson III) is a Grammy Award winner, a BRIT Award winner, and so much more.

Most people who follow 50 Cent remember the time when he almost lost his life after being shot nine times. The rapper survived, and he put all of his effort into becoming the successful superstar the world knows today. Why did Darryl Baum allegedly shoot 50 Cent? Here's what we know about the incident that rocked an entire generation. The story goes deeper than the reach of the music industry.

Why did 50 Cent get shot?

According to NBC, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff established a drug empire in New York City. Supreme was connected to the hip-hop industry, even allegedly using the Murder Inc. label as a money-laundering front for his real business. Ja Rule is another successful rapper who became popular around the same time as 50 Cent. The artist developed a heated rivalry with 50, and Supreme was allegedly quick to ask 50 Cent to cool down.

Warnings usually come before aggressive backlash. According to claims at that time (per FandomWire), Supreme put a bounty on 50 Cent's life as the next step of the feud. Criminals were quick to find a way to attack the artist. Darryl Baum was allegedly the man who shot 50 Cent nine times. Surprisingly, none of the nine bullets touched a vital part of 50's body, allowing him to survive after extensive medical care.

The narrative stole the spotlight once again when Mike Tyson dedicated one of his fights to Darryl. The criminal was killed a couple of weeks after he tried to take down 50 Cent. "I dedicate this fight to my brother Darryl Baum, who died. I'll be there to see you, I love you with all my heart. All praise be to my children, um I love you. God Amen." is what the boxer said during the iconic speech (per Men's Journal).

The consequences of the shooting affect 50 Cent to this day.

50 Cent continues to enjoy the benefits of his successful career. More than 20 years after the shooting, the rapper spoke with Fox News to talk about how he looks at the attack in hindsight. "There are no excuses. There’s no situation that they’ll go through, or that they can’t go through, and still be successful," he said of overcoming adversity.