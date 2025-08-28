French Montana Is Engaged to an Actual Princess — Does He Have the Net Worth of a Prince? French Montana can buy a ton of mac and cheese. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 28 2025, 6:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many people were first introduced to rapper French Montana not through his music, but rather via his former relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Although the Moroccan-American rapper, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, had been in the hip hop scene since the early 2000s, he got a healthy bump from the youngest Kardashian sister.

Back in October 2014, French chatted with Billboard Magazine on the heels of his relationship going public. The conversation took place by the swimming pool at his brand new house in Pompton Plains, N.J. "I’m in a beautiful headspace," he said. Fast forward 11 years to French's engagement to an actual princess from Dubai. Forget about his headspace, we're curious about his financial situation. Let's take a look at the rapper's net worth.

French Montana's net worth is impressive.

French Montana's net worth is reportedly $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He started his career as a teenager doing rap battles in New York City. Before long, he was hosting Cocaine City, a series of street DVDs that featured interviews with fellow rappers and other personalities who helped build the local music scene.

French Montana Rapper Net worth: $50 million French Montana is a Moroccan-born rapper. Birth date: Nov. 9, 1984 Birth place: Casablanca, Morocco Birth name: Karim Kharbouch Father: Karim Kharbouch Mother: Khadija Guled Marriages: engaged to Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Children: Kruz Kharbouch

The DVDs helped solidify French's status as a rapper to watch, and by 2007, he was releasing his first mixtape: "French Revolution Vol. 1." This was the first, but certainly not the last, time French collaborated with Rick Ross. He released his second mixtape the following year, and when 2010 rolled around, French was dropping his ninth mixtape.

In 2013, French signed with the Atlanta-based management firm Mizay Entertainment, headed by Debra Antne, Waka Flocka's mother. Several mixtapes later, French was signing with Bad Boy records in 2013. Yes, that Bad Boy Records. His working relationship with Rick Ross continued during this time and resulted in a collaboration with Drake.

French Montana's commercial success came in 2017.

In July 2017, French finally broke into the mainstream with his second studio album, "Jungle Rules." Two years later, his third studio album, "Montana," included a collab with Cardi B and Post Malone. French is still hustling with an album release in February 2024. During all this, he also found time to hop onto other artists' tracks.