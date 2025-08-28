Distractify
French Montana's Fiancée Sheikha Mahra Has a Remarkably High Net Worth

She has inherited a pretty insane amount of wealth.

By

Updated Aug. 28 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET

What Is Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra's Net Worth?
Source: YouTube

Rapper French Montana is getting married. Following the news that he is engaged to Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Princess of Dubai, many wanted to learn more about their relationship, and about who Sheikha Mahra was more generally.

French reported proposed during Paris Fashion Week in June, and according to reporting in People, wedding planning is now under way. Given that Sheikha is a literal princess, plenty of people wanted to know more about what her overall net worth is. Here's what we know.

French Montana at the 2024 VMAs.
Source: Mega
What is Sheikha Mahra's net worth?

While we don't have super precise estimates about Sheikha's net worth, estimates suggest that she is worth between $300 million and $1.5 billion. That's a fairly wide range, but it speaks to the incredible wealth that she has inherited from her family. Most of her work has been focused on charitable endeavors, although she did launch a perfume brand in 2024 called Divorce that was apparently inspired by her own divorce, per Vogue Arabia.

Sheikha Mahra

Princess

Net worth: $300 million

Sheikha Mahra is the Princess of Dubai and is best known for her 2025 engagement to rapper French Montana. She inherited her wealth from her family and has focused on charitable efforts in addition to launching her own perfume brand in 2024.

Birthdate: Feb. 26, 1994

Birthplace: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Birth Name: Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Father: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Mother: Zoe Grigorakos

Sheikha Mara and French Montana have been dating for at least a year.

Rumors that French Montana and Sheikha Mara were dating first began circulating in October of 2024 when the two were spotted out together, per E! News. The two didn't officially make their relationship public until this summer, though, when they appeared at Paris Fashion Week together (which is also where they got engaged.

As her perfume suggests, Sheikha was also previously married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The two got divorced in 2024.

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per the BBC. "Take care. Your ex-wife," she added at the end of the post.

It's unclear why the two of them got divorced, but they share one daughter together.

Generally speaking, their relationship has not been hugely public, and they announced their engagement with an official press release.

"Representatives confirm that while wedding plans are underway, specific dates and arrangements are still being finalized by both families, who are reportedly excited and supportive," the release explained.

While the two of them might make their relationship more public in the future, for now, we don't know a whole lot about how they first met, or how long they've actually been dating. Given Sheikha's extravagant net worth, though, it's fair to say that the wedding should be a fairly extravagant affair.

