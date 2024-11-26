Home > FYI Abraham Lincoln Didn't Have It in Him to Kill Jack the Turkey — Here's Why "He’s a good turkey, and I don’t want him killed." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 26 2024, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: Wiki Commons

There are a lot of fun facts about Abraham Lincoln that go beyond what we already know. Yes, he was a very tall man, but Lincoln was also an avid pet lover. Throughout the course of his life, the 16th president owned dogs, cats, horses, and even goats. In fact, he once famously said, "I care not for a man’s religion whose dog and cat are not the better for it."

There is even a fairly well-known anecdote involving Lincoln coming upon a trio of stray kittens while visiting General Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia, near the end of the Civil War. Upon learning their mother died he remarked, "Then she can’t grieve as many a poor mother is grieving for a son lost in battle." Lincoln made sure they had a home. Speaking of throwing animals a bone, Lincoln once let a turkey off death row. You could say it was a pardon. Why did he do that?

Why did Abraham Lincoln pardon a turkey?

In general, Lincoln was a big softie, especially when it came to his kids. He and his wife Mary Todd Lincoln had four children, two of whom died before the age of 12. Robert Lincoln was the only one to reach the ripe old age of 82 and was actually able to witness the unveiling of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 1922. He died four years later.

At least one of Lincoln's kids inherited his love of animals. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, Tad Lincoln was a rambunctious child whose energy was always felt within the walls of the White House. As the only Lincoln offspring who lived there, young Tad had the run of the place. He preferred playing over studying and did little to hide that. John Hay, Lincoln’s secretary, once wrote, "He had a very bad opinion of books and no opinion of discipline."

Tad also had access to all of the animals at the White House, including a very special one that arrived in late 1863. Although Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday that year, a turkey was gifted to the Lincolns in time for Christmas. It didn't take long for Lincoln's tender-hearted son to fall in love with this wild bird, which resulted in Tad naming him Jack. He was so obsessed with this exotic beast that he taught him how to follow him around the grounds.

When it came time for Jack to make the ultimate sacrifice, Tad protested. "Jack was sent here to be killed and eaten for this very Christmas," Lincoln his distraught son. "I can’t help it," he replied. "He’s a good turkey, and I don’t want him killed." As always, Lincoln was incapable of saying no to Tad. He wrote a reprieve for the bird, and handed it over to Tad.