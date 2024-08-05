Sharp Point Was Faithful to the Targaryens at Dragonstone on 'House of the Dragon'

Alicent would be the first to admit on House of the Dragon that she raised a few brats, namely two of her sons. And while one of them is on the run with Larys Strong, the other is doing everything he can to take over the Iron Throne. Including burning down Sharp Point, a small village near Dragonstone. But why did Aemond burn down Sharp Point, and will this act have any repercussions on the war ahead?

Aemond is known for doing anything to get his way. He even bonds with the largest dragon around after years of being unable to have a dragon of his own. Then, he nearly kills his own brother to usurp him and take over the throne for himself. He isn't above making rash decisions as long as they serve him. But does burning down Sharp Point with his dragon actually serve him in the long run?

Source: Max

Why did Aemond burn down Sharp Point on 'House of the Dragon'?

The beginning of the Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon shows Aemond looking down at a small village of burning homes amid terrified screams. But no, this isn't part of a smaller battle in the Dance of the Dragons. Instead, this is how Aemond throws fits when he doesn't get his way. Other nepo babies might take a joyride in their parents' most expensive sports car or go on a shopping spree, but not this one.

After Aemond flies to Dragonstone to confront Rhaenyra and, if we're being honest, probably kill her, he's forced to turn back around and flee because of the number of dragons Rhaenyra now has. But, feeling humiliated, emasculated, and even afraid, Aemond take his anger out on the first village he sees, which is Sharp Point.

Aemond destroyed the small town of Sharp Point because Rhaenyra and 3 dragons stood up to him. #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon — Ser Smythe Barleycube ⚫️🔴 (@cloneposter) August 5, 2024

It's situated near Dragonstone and serves House Targaryen, particularly the Blacks. While Aemond didn't lose an ally by destroying Sharp Point, the small area near Blackwater Bay wasn't exactly about to raise up an army to fight Aemond and his men at any time. Burning down Sharp Point and murdering dozens of innocent people was all very, well, pointless.

How does Aemond die on 'House of the Dragon'?

After Aemond confronts Helaena for a second time about riding her dragon into battle, she tells Aemond that he is "swallowed up by the God's Eye" and that's how he dies. This refers to a lake in the Riverlands, not too far from Harrenhal. Its even shown in Daemon's vision at the Weirwood Tree, when he sees himself falling into a large body of water and dead soldiers and dead dragons in the ground.

Source: Max