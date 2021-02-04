Cas Anvar Makes His Final Appearance on 'The Expanse' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After five seasons playing Alex Kamal on the Amazon Prime Video series The Expanse, it seems as though Cas Anvar’s journey into space has come to an end. On the season finale, "Nemesis Games," we saw Alex die of a stroke after a dangerous attempt to save Naomi (Dominique Tipper), with his last words being, “That was one hell of a ride."

Fans, who felt confused and frustrated by Cas Anvar’s surprise exit from the series, are dying to know: Why did Alex leave The Expanse?