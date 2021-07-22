Many subscribers are watching the series from start to finish for the first time, while others are getting reacquainted Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) and the other Cullen family members.

Though it's been nearly a decade since Breaking Dawn: Part 2, the final installment in The Twilight Saga , came out in theaters, the films have been getting renewed fan attention because they are now available to stream on Netflix.

Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone) and Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene) leave Forks, Wash. without explanation. Their motive is only revealed toward the end of the movie.

In the fifth film, the Cullens determine that the Italian vampire coven, the Volturi, will want to harm Bella and Edward's daughter, Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), because they fear that she is an immortal child. They decide to gather witnesses who will help attest that Renesmee is not a threat.

Why did Alice and Jasper leave in 'Breaking Dawn: Part 2'?

The main conflict in the final film in The Twilight Saga is that Renesmee Cullen is in danger because the Volturi members want to kill her. They think that she is an immortal child who can put all of their existences in jeopardy. Alice, who has the ability to get visions into the future, figures out that the Volturi will come after the Cullens. The vision makes her feel distressed.

By the next day, Jasper and Alice are gone. Alice then writes a note and she asks Sam Uley (Chaske Spencer) to give it to her family. "Gather as many witnesses as you can before the snow sticks to the ground," the message reads. "That's when they'll come." "She and Jasper crossed our lands to the ocean last night," Sam explains.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the letter doesn't indicate why Jasper and Alice left the other Cullens behind, Bella suspects that they know something that the others don't. She notices that the note was written on a page from a copy of The Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare. Later on in the film, Bella locates the play in the Cullen home. As she flips through the pages, she sees a message from Alice: "J. Jenks, Seattle — destroy this."

Source: Instagram / Twilight

Article continues below advertisement

Bella goes to Seattle to meet with J. Jenks (Wendell Pierce), who is a lawyer. He offers her an envelope with passports and documents for Jacob and Renesmee. Though Bella is upset that Alice's plan doesn't include her, she wants her daughter to remain safe.

Once the Cullen family and their witnesses meet with the Volturi, Jasper and Alice finally return. Alice reveals that she has evidence that will prove that Renesmee isn't a danger to the Volturi. However, she figures out that Aro (Michael Sheen) wants to fight regardless of Alice's proof. She shows him a vision of the destruction that will ensue if the fight happens.

Article continues below advertisement

Alice then brings out two members of the Ticuna tribe in Brazil, who are the final witnesses. One is a half-vampire, half-human named Nahuel (J.D. Pardo), who explains that he has never been a danger to other vampires. The Volturi members accept that Renesmee is not going to harm them, and they end up leaving without fighting the Cullens and their witnesses.

Article continues below advertisement