Peace Dog Aloka Reportedly Needed Surgery, but What Caused Her Injury? Aloka is now in recovery and apparently doing well. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 13 2026, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

There are few things the internet loves more than a dog, and that's doubly true when that dog is on a peace walk with a bunch of Buddhist monks. For that reason, Aloka, the dog who has been part of the Buddhist monks' latest walk for peace, has become a minor sensation online.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, reports suggest that Aloka is hurt and will need surgery. Following the news that the dog had been injured, many naturally wanted to understand what happened. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Aloka need surgery?

On Jan. 12, monk Shen Yu posted on Threads that Aloka was hurt and would need surgery. "He has walked beside the monks with so much joy and gentle strength — now it is time for him to rest, heal, and recover, step by step," he explained. He didn't disclose exactly what had happened to Aloka, but it sounds like the monks believe that he will eventually make a full recovery, although his time on the walk for peace is at an end.

Aloka is believed to be about 4 years old and is an Indian Pariah dog. He began his life as a stray before he joined the monks on a previous peace walk. He basically started following them and never stopped. The monks are currently walking from Texas to South Carolina, and it seems like Aloka got injured somewhere in South Carolina. And lest you think that he has been walking the whole time, Aloka has spent some time in a van that's accompanying the monks, usually for his own safety.

Article continues below advertisement

"Throughout the entire ride, he made noise constantly — restless, insistent, showing us exactly where he wanted to be. He didn’t want the comfort of a warm car," the post explained. "He is not just a companion. He is a true walker of peace." While Aloka might be dedicated to walking alongside the monks, it seems like it might be some time before he can make a full recovery.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

It might be some time before Aloka is fully recovered.

In a Facebook post from her handlers, we learned that Aloka's path to a full recovery will likely have to be pretty gradual. Thankfully, we already know that his surgery went well, and he can now start the long process of returning to the monks. "We are happy to share that Aloka is recovering very well from his surgery," they wrote. "This video was taken this morning, and as you can see, he is wagging his tail happily. His spirits are good, and he is healing as expected."