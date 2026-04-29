Andy Donaldson Swam Through Crocodile-Infested Rivers to Break a World Record "I didn't see a single one, other than the Crocs that my coach was wearing on his feet." By Distractify Staff Updated April 29 2026, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@andy.swimming

A wise person once said that you’re only as good as your last accomplishment. And for many athletes, winning a title is a privilege, but making history carries a greater meaning. Whether you complete a run in record-breaking time or stand as the youngest athlete to win a title, those feats can instantly boost any athlete's profile. And in the case of Andy Donaldson, his latest conquest has the world talking.

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Known as a marathon swimmer, Andy holds the title for being the fastest swimmer to cross the Cook Strait, along with previously being the fastest to complete the Oceans Seven challenge. Now, he has upped the ante by not only putting his life in danger but by successfully achieving the unthinkable while swimming.

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Why did Andy Donaldson swim through crocodile-infested rivers?

For Andy, it’s all about bragging rights and breaking records, even though the thought is insane. According to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), in under 12 hours, Andy swam over 34 miles through the Upper Ord River, from Lake Argyle to Kununurra’s Diversion Dam.

The river is known to have an estimated 5,500 crocodiles, but Andy was able to complete the mission without incident. "I still have all my limbs," he told the AAP. "I didn't see a single one, other than the Crocs that my coach was wearing on his feet. I don't know whether to feel relieved or disappointed."

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He went on to share that the crocodiles turned out to be the least of his worries. During his pursuit, heat and exhaustion became a factor. "I felt like I was carrying an elephant on my back," he told AAP. “Mentally, I was fatigued, physically, I was fatigued. I'd been sweating for over 10 hours, and I think I was quite dehydrated, so my muscles were starting to cramp really hard."

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Although he shared that he was in pain, he had the will to “keep going” and shared that “the mind always gives up before the body does.”

Andy Donaldson beat Simone Blaser’s record in significant time.

Despite battling fatigue, Andy completed the swim and beat Simone Blaser’s record by a substantial amount of time. The site shares that Simone was the first person to successfully swim the Ord River in 2024. And while she completed the swim in 16 hours and 13 minutes, Andy beat her record by four hours.

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Andy is no stranger to breaking records throughout his career. From his Cook Strait feat to being part of the fastest team to relay circumnavigate Bahrain, he’s made it a point to challenge himself in his career.