Why Do Olympic Swimmers Slap Themselves and Splash Water Before Swimming?

If you’ve been tuning into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics , you may have questions swimming around in your head. One of the biggest: Why do swimmers slap themselves before diving into the pool?

U.S. swimmer Lilly King, hailed by USA Today as “the queen of psyching out her opponents,” slaps her thighs for dramatic effect, intimidating other opponents with the sound. (At the 2017 worlds, she stood over Russia’s Yuliya Efimova in the ready room, slapping her leg for “a good five minutes,” as Yahoo! Sports reported.)

But the leg-slapping serves another purpose for other swimmers. Read on for more info!