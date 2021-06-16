The Real Story Behind Lilly King’s Infamous Finger Wag Is Iconic

So, when USA Olympian Lilly King was standing in the Ready Room watching Yulia compete and win, Lilly finger-wagged right back at the television with a look of scorn. Lilly herself has said that she’s not herself in the Ready Room — she’s “beast mode evil Lilly.” She didn’t know she was being filmed when she wagged her finger, but the moment quickly turned heads.

Is our All-American young Olympian Lilly King hateful? She can’t be! But when she raced and won, Lilly mimicked Yulia’s finger wag to solidify the moment. Immediately, a reporter asked, and Lilly’s quote is what turned the moment from “evil” to iconic.

Lilly explained to the reporter, “You know, you’re shaking your finger No. 1 and you’ve been caught for drug cheating. I’m just not, you know, a fan.”