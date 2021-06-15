Shaine Casas' Mother Said He's Always Been Calmer in the Water

Texas A&M swimmer and new Team USA Olympian Shaine Casas is a newcomer swimming and diving fans have been eying for a long time. As a U.S. National Champion, a two-time U.S. National Team member, and the seventh-fastest swimmer for the 100-meter backstroke in U.S. history, his journey to the Olympics isn't really a surprising one.

Shaine signed with his current school in 2017, but much of his training before that has been done on his own time, taking on workouts and laps outside of school sports.