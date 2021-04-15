What's Gus Kenworthy's Relationship Status? The Olympic Skier Might Be Single

What's Gus Kenworthy's Relationship Status? The Olympic Skier Might Be SingleBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 15 2021, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
"I never thought I'd come out while I was skiing," Olympic silver medalist and sports legend Gus Kenworthy shared in a 2016 interview with Out Magazine.
The celebrated freestyle skier, YouTuber, and the star of shows like American Horror Story and Will & Grace came out in the mid-2010s. So, what's there to know about Gus's relationship history? Does he have a partner, or is he flying solo at present?
Gus's former partners include Robin Macdonald and Matthew Wilkas.
Gus spent the past few years diversifying his career, gradually making the switch from a full-time freestyle skier and one of the best-known Olympic athletes out there to a celeb equally applauded for his achievements as an actor.
In 2016, Gus starred in The Real O'Neals — and the opportunity soon paved the way for bigger roles like a Netflix show for which he will partner up with Colton Underwood. So, what's there to know about Gus's relationship history? Is he single?
Gus started dating Robin Macdonald when he was just 18. They stayed together for the next five years.
Gus and Matthew Wilkas first got talking on Instagram in the fall of 2015 — and they soon began to pursue a relationship. He and the theater actor stayed together for four years.
A dream couple, they frequently made red carpet appearances together — and they often shared positively swoon-worthy photographs of each other on social media as well. And let's not forget the kiss Gus and Matthew shared at the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
There's little information available on Gus's current relationship status.
Since breaking up with Matthew, Gus hasn't posted a photograph featuring a new significant other. His relationship status is unknown at present.
Gus came out in the mid 2010s.
Gus came out publicly in a 2015 interview with ESPN. As he told the outlet, he faced an altogether different kind of pressure as a freestyle skier.
"In skiing, there's such an alpha male thing about pulling the hottest chicks," he told ESPN. "I know hooking up with hot girls doesn't sound like the worst thing in the world. But I literally would sleep with a girl and then cry about it afterward."
"I decided I'd have my ski career, and then come out to my friends and live with my boyfriends or get married, but it would be a separate thing," Gus elaborated on his initial plan in a previous interview with Out Magazine. "But I got to a point where the pain of holding on to it became more than the pain of letting it go."
"It was damaging to be in the closet, damaging to not hold my boyfriend's hand if we were in public, damaging to be thinking, 'Oh, my God, what does that other person think of me right now?'" Gus added. "That's when I realized I was being a wuss, and that I had to stand up for myself and let everyone know."