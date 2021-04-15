What's Gus Kenworthy's Relationship Status? The Olympic Skier Might Be Single

"I never thought I'd come out while I was skiing," Olympic silver medalist and sports legend Gus Kenworthy shared in a 2016 interview with Out Magazine.

The celebrated freestyle skier, YouTuber, and the star of shows like American Horror Story and Will & Grace came out in the mid-2010s. So, what's there to know about Gus's relationship history? Does he have a partner, or is he flying solo at present?