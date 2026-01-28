Why Did Arijit Singh Retire? The Real Reason Behind His Playback Singing Exit After years of film hits, the voice behind “Tum Hi Ho” is choosing a different creative lane. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 28 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite concern from fans, Arijit Singh hasn't fully retired from music. He said he’s stepping away from new playback-singing assignments, the film-industry lane where singers record songs that actors lip-sync on screen. He shared the update in an Instagram note that immediately sent fans into a spiral.

Article continues below advertisement

Arijit first entered the public eye on the reality show Fame Gurukul before landing his big break in Hindi cinema with “Phir Mohabbat” in 2011. His career exploded in 2013 when “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 turned him into a household name. Since then, he has stacked hit after hit across multiple languages and become one of the most recognizable singers of his generation. Now, he’s closing the door on a major chapter of his career.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Arijit Singh retire?

In his message, Arijit thanked listeners for years of support and said he will no longer accept new playback work. “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners,” Arijit wrote. “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

He also made it clear that he isn’t done with music. Arijit said he plans to keep learning and creating as an independent artist. He added that he still has pending commitments he intends to complete, which means listeners may still hear new releases tied to earlier projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Arijit did not spell out his reasons for stepping away, but reporting since the announcement has pointed to creative limitations within film music. According to NDTV, film music often comes with built-in constraints, from story requirements to producer and director expectations, which can limit how much choice a singer actually has in what they perform. Arijit could be seeking more creative freedom after being tied down for so long.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Arijit Singh’s net worth?

According to The Times of India, Arijit’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 414 crore, or roughly $45 million. He built his wealth primarily through playback singing fees as his voice became one of the most in-demand in Indian cinema. Live concerts and tours grew into a major income stream, especially in recent years as he expanded his touring schedule. Streaming royalties and long-term catalog performance also play a significant role. According to the Indian Express, Arijit was named Spotify India's top artist for seven years in a row.