Audie Cornish Has Decided to Leave NPR After More Than a Decade With the Company

Alongside Ari Shapiro, her co-host on All Things Considered, Audie has interviewed some of the most important figures in politics and media, winning a slew of national awards for her work in journalism.

Sadly, after an illustrious run at the network where she has endeared herself to millions of listeners, Audie has announced that she will be departing from her role at NPR very soon. So, why exactly did Audie decide to leave NPR after such a successful tenure with them? Keep reading to find out.