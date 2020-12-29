David Greene's NPR Exit Left a Noticeable Hole in 'Morning Edition'

In October 2020, David announced to NPR and to the world that he would be stepping back to focus on other projects. At the time, he didn't explain what those other projects would be, but after almost 10 years with Morning Edition, he’s likely ready to move on to other things that further his journalism career in other ways. He did tell those at NPR that leaving was the "hardest decision" in his career.

In 2015, he published the book Midnight in Siberia. A Train Journey into the Heart of Russia about his travels through Russia when he was a correspondent in Moscow. In the book, David describes traveling by train from Moscow to Vladivostok on the Trans-Siberian line and the different people he met along the way.

It's possible that David could be using his time away from Morning Edition to write another book in regards to his extensive work, but so far, he hasn't said as much.