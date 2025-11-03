Why Did NOLA Rapper B.G. Serve a 13-Year Prison Sentence? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 3 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @Drink Champs

In yet another example of how art imitates and vice versa, New Orleans rapper B.G. (which stands for Baby Gangsta, real name Christopher Dorsey) was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Fans of the artist have been asking why he's going to jail, and the reason is almost identical to the Key & Peele Rap Album Confessions sketch.

Why did B.G. go to jail?

Nola.com reported in 2012 that the then-31-year-old was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for gun possession and witness tampering. Many of his songs contain lyrics about drug trafficking, gun violence, and praising the merits of those who don't snitch on their colleagues.

As per his 2006 track "Kill or Be Killed" states: "Look if you ain't know ask somebody they'll tell you bout me Nothin fake, nothin fraud, nothin b---h about me I'm a G, I been runnin these streets since a youngin Since 14 I been buckin, slangin heat ain't nothin."

Nola wrote in 2012 that Dorsey had "a lengthy criminal history," but it was a 2009 traffic stop where he was found in possession of a firearm. The State of Louisiana dictates that unless gun ownership rights are restored to an individual convicted of a felony, they cannot have a gun on their person.

B.G. was found with the weapon, but his problems were compounded after "he obstructed justice by pushing one of his two associates to falsely claim ownership of the gun." Ultimately, Dorsey confessed to the crimes, however, prosecutors in the case went on record stating that B.G. wasn't "cooperating" with their investigation, Nola reported.

B.G. speaks on having to turn in his lyrics to his parole officer for approval 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/cloA24pVdI — Tupac’s Ring 👑 (@meetdagrams) November 2, 2025 Source: X | @meetdagrams

This was in line with his never snitch credo, which he opined about in his song "I Ain't Tellin," where he tells listeners: "I won't snitch, never tell, if the law comes and get me, I'm gonna sit my ass in jail." What prompted police officers to pull over Dorsey in the first place was that they received a call that an Alamo rental car had been stolen from one of the agency's lots.

After locating the vehicle, police found Dorsey, along with 20-year-old Demounde Pollard and 30-year-old Jerod Fedison inside the ride. Moreover, cops spotted three guns with loaded clips. Two of the weapons were also reported as being stolen.

Pollard said that he owned the guns, however, further inquiries revealed that they were acquired at Dorsey's request. Both Pollard and Fedison confessed that they were guilty, which lead to charges against B.G. Ultimately, Pollard had reached a plea deal with authorities and served 30 months.

Birdman welcomes home Cash Money Records legend B.G. after serving 11 years in prison 🙏🎉 pic.twitter.com/CKcLiqtFNK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 6, 2023 Source: X | @DailyLoud

Fedison was slapped with 20 years. The lengthy sentence could've been attributed to the fact that, like Dorsey, he had "an extensive criminal record," Nola writes. In 2024, B.G.'s legal woes were further compounded after his release. BET reported that the rapper was arrested and charged upon being released from prison in 2023.

The artist was purportedly told to find another form of employment after lawmakers alleged that he wasn't permitted to perform on stage with Lil Boosie and Gucci Mane, the latter of whom he collaborated with on the album "Choppers and Bricks."