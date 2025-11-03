Distractify
Lil Wayne Missed a Records Verzuz Battle Because He Was in the Hospital

The bout was set to involve Cash Money and No Limit, creating plenty of expectations for fans.

Updated Nov. 3 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET

Lil Wayne Was Sent to the Hospital
Rapper Lil Wayne is one of the most important artists of his generation, considering how his influence on the hip-hop genre can be felt to this day. Unfortunately, a concerning development has fans worried about the health status of the performer.

Was Lil Wayne sent to the hospital? Here's what we know about what kept the rapper away from the highly-anticipated Records Verzuz battle involving Cash Money and No Limit.

lil-wayne-performing
Is Lil Wayne in the hospital?

A report from The Breakfast Club states that Lil Wayne wasn't feeling well, and he had to be taken to a medical facility in order to figure out what was wrong. Fellow artist B.G. was the one to reveal the information to the public.

The rapper behind "Freedom of Speech" explains: "Shorty wasn't feeling good, man. He had a concert at Drai's the same night, and he canceled that as well, you know. ... Like I told him, we ain't spring chickens no more, man."

The nature of Lil Wayne's illness remains a mystery. The best hope for fans is that the singer only suffered from a case of severe fatigue, meaning that he could recover in a quick fashion. In the meantime, loyal listeners will have to wait for an official statement from the artist.

The lifestyle of a superstar can be tough to handle. Lil Wayne is constantly working on new music, as well as public appearances. The performer's health scare surprised everyone involved with Records Verzuz.

Verzuz is a web series in which acclaimed artists engage in rap battles against one another. The project was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, with the premise becoming attractive enough to engage with audiences. Stars such as T-Pain and Teddy Riley have been involved with the concept.

Cash Money and No Limit are always ready to put on a show. The event Lil Wayne was supposed to attend, which pitched the artists against one another, took place in Las Vegas.

lil-wayne-kid
Lil Wayne has a complicated health record.

This isn't the first time Lil Wayne has had to be rushed to the hospital due to an emergency. Long-time fans of the rapper remember the occasion in which Lil Wayne's plane had to perform an emergency landing due to how the artist had to deal with a seizure during a flight (via TMZ).

Some medical conditions tend to cause trouble over a prolonged period of time. Lil Wayne was taken out of a music video shoot where he was working with Nicki Minaj due to a different seizure.

Regardless of the situation, Lil Wayne's fans always hope for the best when it comes to the artist. Every time the rapper's seizures return, support from other artists and followers alike floods the internet. At the same time, Lil Wayne doesn't allow his condition to get in the way of his career in the long term.

Hopefully, the latest health scare won't prove to be as frightening as the previous ones, allowing Lil Wayne to get back on his feet in no time.

