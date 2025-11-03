Lil Wayne Missed a Records Verzuz Battle Because He Was in the Hospital The bout was set to involve Cash Money and No Limit, creating plenty of expectations for fans. By Diego Peralta Updated Nov. 3 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Lil Wayne is one of the most important artists of his generation, considering how his influence on the hip-hop genre can be felt to this day. Unfortunately, a concerning development has fans worried about the health status of the performer.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Lil Wayne sent to the hospital? Here's what we know about what kept the rapper away from the highly-anticipated Records Verzuz battle involving Cash Money and No Limit.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Lil Wayne in the hospital?

A report from The Breakfast Club states that Lil Wayne wasn't feeling well, and he had to be taken to a medical facility in order to figure out what was wrong. Fellow artist B.G. was the one to reveal the information to the public. The rapper behind "Freedom of Speech" explains: "Shorty wasn't feeling good, man. He had a concert at Drai's the same night, and he canceled that as well, you know. ... Like I told him, we ain't spring chickens no more, man."

The nature of Lil Wayne's illness remains a mystery. The best hope for fans is that the singer only suffered from a case of severe fatigue, meaning that he could recover in a quick fashion. In the meantime, loyal listeners will have to wait for an official statement from the artist. The lifestyle of a superstar can be tough to handle. Lil Wayne is constantly working on new music, as well as public appearances. The performer's health scare surprised everyone involved with Records Verzuz.

Article continues below advertisement

Verzuz is a web series in which acclaimed artists engage in rap battles against one another. The project was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, with the premise becoming attractive enough to engage with audiences. Stars such as T-Pain and Teddy Riley have been involved with the concept. Cash Money and No Limit are always ready to put on a show. The event Lil Wayne was supposed to attend, which pitched the artists against one another, took place in Las Vegas.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne has a complicated health record.

This isn't the first time Lil Wayne has had to be rushed to the hospital due to an emergency. Long-time fans of the rapper remember the occasion in which Lil Wayne's plane had to perform an emergency landing due to how the artist had to deal with a seizure during a flight (via TMZ). Some medical conditions tend to cause trouble over a prolonged period of time. Lil Wayne was taken out of a music video shoot where he was working with Nicki Minaj due to a different seizure.