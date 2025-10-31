Popular Dancer Janina Garraway Passed Away After a Great Career Chris Brown posted a tribute to the performer who worked alongside him during the prime of her journey. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 31 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Chris Brown

Few professional dancers can leave a lasting impact that goes beyond what they achieve in the entertainment industry. Janina Garraway was a talented performer who used the benefits she gained throughout her trajectory to educate the next generation of dancers.

What happened to Janina? Here's what we know about the tragic passing of the dancer who used to work with artists such as Chris Brown. The young star proved that talent is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to being a good artist.

What happened to Janina Garraway?

Janina passed away on Oct. 30. The dancer left behind a wonderful legacy, which included the foundation of the Garraway Performing Arts Center. The institution educates children in the performing arts, allowing Janina to pass down her knowledge to the performers of the future. Millions of people know Janina's work, even if they aren't fully aware of it. The artist was famous for her appearance in Chris Brown's music video for "Say Goodbye."

Janina will be remembered as one of the artists who didn't spend much time on her social media accounts. Nevertheless, the people close to her used the internet to inform her fans about what happened. Some of the choreographers Janina worked with over the course of her trajectory include Paula Abdul, Tina Landon, and Marguerite Derricks. The professional's talent knew no limits, as she was constantly taking her career to the next level.

There are major singers in the industry who also had the opportunity to work with Janina. Mariah Carey, Babyface, and Usher are some of the blockbuster names who could count on the dancer to insert her talent in the look of their music videos and live performances. Janina's passion on the dance floor and the selfless way in which she wanted to help kids reach their wildest dreams are the reasons she will be remembered for in the industry.

What was Janina Garraway's cause of death?

On certain occasions, the families of deceased entertainers like to keep their privacy. There was no official cause of death provided regarding Janina's passing. However, a GoFundMe campaign that was launched long before her death might point toward what happened. Amy Egbert, a woman who identified herself as Janina's best friend, launched the campaign while revealing that the dancer had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal adenocarcinoma.

The campaign description read: "Bills are piling up, and Janina isn't able to work at this time due to her aggressive chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and surgery plan, so we are turning to our community." The report indicates that the campaign went on to earn around $21,000. Janine was a beloved member of her community, and she will be remembered dearly by those who fell in love with her work.