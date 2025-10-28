Snoop Dogg Rarely Leaves the House Without a Pair of Expensive Sunglasses — Here’s Why Fans have questioned whether Snoop wears his sunglasses for style or for safety. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 28 2025, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether you call him Uncle Snoop, Snoop Doggy Dogg, or just plain Snoop, what you can never call rap legend Snoop Dogg is unstylish. The unofficial king of the West Coast can likely never go into a room without getting noticed for his tall stature, long, curly hair, and signature mustache. Another aspect to Snoop's notable style is his affinity for a trendy pair of sunglasses.

Anyone who has seen the marketing guru on the red carpet or on one of his many projects knows he loves wearing his shades wherever he goes. Naturally, fans have wondered why Snoop avoids showing his eyes in public. So, why does Snoop Dogg seem to never leave the house without a pair of sunglasses? Here's what we know.

Why does Snoop Dogg wear sunglasses all the time?

Snoop has never given a clear answer as to why he prefers wearing sunglasses indoors and outdoors. The look is clearly something he enjoys wearing and, as previously shared, has become part of his aesthetic. And, due to his reported $160 million net worth, Snoop rarely steps out of the house without a pair of designer sunglasses on his face. According to Pretavoir, many of Snoop's most memorable shades range from $245-620.

While Snoop himself has never explained why sunglasses are one of his favorite ways to make a fashion statement, many fans have theorized about his look over the years. In 2019, a Reddit thread posed the question, "Why does Snoop Dogg almost always wear sunglasses?" the responses to the poster's question was interesting, to say the least.

Several users suggested that Snoop wore the accessory to protect himself from the sunlight, as most people who wear sunglasses do. However, other users believed the reason had something to do with Unc's renowned love for Mary Jane, aka cannabis.

"Dat mf'er high as s--t and wants in on that Disney," one Redditor suggested. "He’s always blazed as h--l," another stated. "Probably cause hes so high every lightsource hurts his eyes," a third user said. "Might also be actual glasses that can change color when theres bright light since he sometimes wears regular glasses."

"I gotta take my glasses off for that one right there," Snoop said while convincing Marty to join his team. "In my mind I was like that sounds like something classic I’ve never heard before, I can’t let this get away."

Has Snoop Dogg ever been seen without sunglasses on?

However, despite popular belief, he can leave the house without sunglasses on. Throughout his career, Snoop has been photographed and spotted out and about with a bare face, and seemingly doesn't have anything wrong with his eyes. Still, seeing Snoop without sunglasses is a rare occasion, and something he only does when he deems it necessary.

One of those times was in September 2025 during his time as a coach on Season 28 of The Voice. During the singing competition's blind auditions, a contestant named Marty O'Reilly from Sonoma, Calif. shook up the competition with his rendition of "Trouble" by Ray LaMontagne. Snoop was so impressed by the crooner that he removed his sunglasses so Marty and the world knew how much he appreciated his talents.