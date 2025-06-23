Wrestling Recruit Bo Bassett Decommitted From Iowa, but Why Did He Do That? The wrestler said that Iowa was not the right fit for his future. By Joseph Allen Published June 23 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@TheBassettBrothers

As one of the top high school wrestling prospects in the country, there's been plenty of attention on where Bo Bassett might commit when he heads to college. It looked like that question was settled after he committed to the University of Iowa, but now, Bo has decommitted, leaving some to wonder why.

As speculation continues to wind up around where Bo will actually commit, let's take a look at what led him to step away from Iowa. Here's what we know.



Why did Bo Bassett decommit from Iowa?

Bo announced on June 22 that he had decommitted from Iowa, a program he first committed to back in February. Iowa's signing of Bo was considered a major victory because of his status as this year's top recruit, and because he grew up so close to Penn State, which also has an elite wrestling program. In a post on Facebook, Bo offered some of the reasoning behind his decision.

“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa,” Bassett wrote. “This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one."

“I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment," the post continued. Bo, who is in the graduating class of 2026, still has one year of high school wrestling left. He is currently 126-0 in his career at Bishop McCort, a Catholic school in Johnstown, Penn.



Bo has received plenty of online support.

Although we don't know whether anything specific spurred Bo's decision to decommit, but the comments under his post suggest that those who have followed his high school career aren't super bothered by his decision. "I always think it’s bad for a HS kid to commit before their senior year. So much can change and they are young. Follow God’s path for you and the rest will fall in place," one person wrote.

"I’m a fan of who you are … not where you go to school," another person added. As the comments point out, deciding where to go to college is a big decision for every high school graduate, and it's especially major when you have such a promising wrestling career in front of you.