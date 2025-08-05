Influencer Brett Booker Was in Prison for Almost 10 Years Before He Began Making Content Brett Booker also wrote crime fiction under a pseudonym. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 5 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@itsbrettbooker

It's hard to believe that some influencers had lives before the internet got a hold of them, but for Brett Booker on TikTok and Instagram, that is even more accurate than it is for some others. Before he began churning out content, Brett went to prison, and he even often shares details about his incarceration on social media. However, some of his followers still don't know why Brett Booker went to prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Not all of his content is centered around his time in federal prison. However, Brett's following across multiple platforms began largely because of his candidness about what his life was like before he began sharing his stories. And those who stumbled upon his accounts by accident want all of the details about where he was before he gained a following.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Brett Booker go to prison?

According to Brett on TikTok, he was released from prison in 2023. Prior to that, he began studying through a written correspondence program with Ohio University to earn his Bachelor's degree in specialized studies with an emphasis on entrepreneurial writing. According to Ohio University, Brett was arrested in 2014. He was found guilty of charges related to drug possession and the intent to distribute drugs. He was 20 years old at the time and was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison.

Brett has shared details of his prison time with followers as he has also detailed inspiration for his crime fiction novels. He has written two books under the pseudonym KryptoKid. It's unclear if his followers keep coming back for more details about his incarceration or his work as an author. But he has shared plenty about both.

Article continues below advertisement

In one video on Instagram, Brett explains how his time served worked, because he did not spend his entire 11.5-year sentence behind bars. He says in his video that he spent eight years in "custody" prison. He then spent six months in a halfway house and six months on house arrest. He added in the caption, "My mindset has always been, keep a smile on my face, never back down, and continue to learn and grow."

Article continues below advertisement

Brett Booker released books while he was incarcerated.

Although Brett's books don't both have the KryptoKid name as the author now, it was once the name he wrote under. He has written two crime fiction novels, A Girl's Truth: A Ransomware Attack and The Crypto Pursuit: Chasing A Stolen Dark Net Fortune. He hasn't shared if he plans to write more novels now that he is no longer incarcerated. However, Brett does offer something else to his followers.