Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Is Retiring but He's Not Going Very Far

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has a lot to be proud of. According to USA Today, he's only the fifth Jewish head basketball coach to reach the Final Four. "I’m kind of loud and I’m kind of proud," he told the outlet. In 2004, he was the first president of the Jewish Coaches Association. Five years later, Bruce coached the U.S. men’s team at the Maccabiah Games, an Olympic-style international event held every four years in Israel.

In an emotional video, the 65-year-old announced he was retiring as head coach in September 2025. Bruce was leaving with an impressive record that makes him the winningest coach in Auburn's history, per The Athletic. Since starting in 2014, Bruce transformed a team that had been struggling for years, molding them into one of the best programs in the country. Why is he retiring? Here's what we know.

Why is Bruce Pearl retiring?

Bruce didn't go into detail regarding why he was retiring, but said it was simply time. He promised the current players and their families that he would always be there for them and swore he would continue to look after them. He also praised his staff, calling them the best in the country. "Auburn family, thank you for letting me be me. Thank you for letting me be a proud American Jewish patriot that loved this country with all his heart," said Bruce.

Bruce also addressed rumors that he was considering running for state senate as current Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced he would not be seeking re-election in favor of running for governor, reports the Alabama Political Reporter. "Many of you know that I thought and prayed about maybe running for United States Senate," said Bruce in the video. "That would have required leaving Auburn," he explained, "and instead the university has given me the opportunity to stay here and be Auburn's senator."

Auburn's best coach may be retiring, but he's not leaving the program he helped build over the past 11 years. His new role will be in the athletic department as special assistant to the athletics director. Bruce referred to himself as an ambassador. He also referenced helping with recruiting.

Who is replacing Bruce Pearl as head coach at Auburn?

According to a statement released by Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen, Bruce will be succeeded by his son, Steve Pearl. Steve signed a five-year contract and spent 11 seasons on the Auburn staff, two of which were spent coaching under his dad as associate head coach.

John noted that Steve helped produce four NBA Draft first-round picks in Chuma Okeke, Isaac Okoro, Jabari Smith, and Walker Kessler, as well as a second-round pick, Johni Broome. "I’m incredibly grateful to President Dr. Roberts, Athletics Director John Cohen, and the entire Auburn leadership team for entrusting me with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Steve, who said he has spent his entire life preparing for this moment.

Steve assured fans that they were not starting over. "We’re building forward," he promised, "with the same principles that have made Auburn Basketball elite. I’m honored to lead this program, and I’m ready to rise to the moment.”