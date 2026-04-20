Why Did Bryson DeChambeau Withdraw From LIV Golf Mexico City? Bryson’s chase for a third straight title ended early after he withdrew to avoid worsening health problems. By Darrell Marrow Published April 20 2026, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: X/brysondech

Despite an impressive season, Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from LIV Golf Mexico City. Bryson entered the event ranked No. 2 in the 2026 LIV standings. Before LIV, he built a career as a California-born power hitter. According to ESPN, he won the 2015 NCAA individual title and the U.S. Amateur in the same year at Southern Methodist University.

Article continues below advertisement

He turned pro in 2016, won the John Deere Classic in 2017, and broke through with four PGA Tour wins in 2018. He later captured U.S. Open titles in 2020 and 2024. Since joining LIV in 2022, he has won two individual events and helped lead Crushers GC to the 2023 team championship. However, he stepped back in 2026, leaving fans shocked and confused.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Bryson DeChambeau withdraw?

Bryson pulled out before Sunday’s final round after dealing with wrist discomfort, ending his bid for a third straight LIV Golf individual title. The Crushers GC captain played the first three rounds in Mexico City at 2-over-par after arriving with a chance to become the first LIV player to win three straight tournaments. Bryson said he felt the issue during Saturday’s round and chose to stop rather than risk making it worse. By the time he stopped, he had started poorly and was 16 shots behind Jon Rahm.

“I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday's round and have decided to withdraw from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury,” Bryson wrote on X. “Not how I wanted this week to go, but wishing the Crushers a strong finish.” Bryson said he plans to get evaluated and hopes to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia on May 7, which comes the week before the PGA Championship. “I’m going to take a few days to get evaluated and hope to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

LIV Golf Mexico City brought top names to Club de Golf Chapultepec, including Jon, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz. According to Sports Illustrated, the event featured 57 players and 13 teams, with a $30 million purse. Jon won the individual title at 21-under and took home the $4 million winner’s check, while Legion XIII won the team title and split $3 million.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened at LIV Golf Mexico City?

Even without Bryson, the field stayed stacked. According to Fox Sports, Jon controlled the week and won the individual title at 21-under. He turned pro in 2016 after a standout career at Arizona State and quickly rose to world No. 1.