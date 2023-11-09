Home > Television When Carl Azuz Exited 'CNN 10' the World Had a Complete Meltdown Carl Azuz has been helping kids understand the news since 2007. He stepped away from CNN in 2022. Why did he leave 'CNN 10?' Here's what we know. By Jennifer Tisdale Nov. 9 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/The World From A to Z with Carl Azuz

I was born in 1980 which means my formative school years occurred between 1987 and 1998. At the risk of sounding old, learning was very different then. The only time we saw a television set was when it was being wheeled into a classroom because a substitute teacher was tasked with keeping us busy for a day. Every person of a certain age has a strong memory of the infamous cart plus television plus VCR setup. Back then, TVs were rarely used as a teaching tool.

I would have been thrilled to have someone like Carl Azuz providing quick but effective news stories designed for kids. It often felt like adults assumed children wouldn't be interested in what was going on around them but the truth was, few people cared enough to explain it. Since 2007, Carl has hosted student-friendly kids shows in one form or another until his sudden exit from the CNN show in 2022. Why did Carl leave CNN 10? Here's what we know.

Why did Carl Azuz leave 'CNN 10?' The normally chatty news anchor was unusually quiet about his exit.

On Sept. 19, 2022, Carl took to his TikTok to confirm some pretty upsetting news. After 15 years with CNN, five of which were spent hosting CNN 10, he was no longer with the network. The fall 2022 season began on Sept. 11, 2022, but Carl was not there to kick things off. This caused fans to go into full panic mode, which resulted in a social media rumor that Carl had died.

Carl assured fans in this TikTok that not only was he OK, but he was touched by the outpouring of emotions from people who essentially grew up with him. "I love y'all too," he said. "I want you to know I am fine and so thankful for you but going forward, I will no longer be part of the show where you and I met."

Carl also shared that it was a hard thing for him to say out loud. His time with CNN took him all over the country, as a speaker and as an anchor. The feeling he wanted to express the most was gratitude.

Carl thanked the students, teachers, and parents who were responsible for the amazing career he had. In October 2022, Buzzfeed got wind of the hoopla surrounding Carl's departure. According to Buzzfeed via a statement released by CNN, Carl's decision was personal. He chose not to elaborate when asked by Buzzfeed, but did say he was "floored by the response."

What is Carl Azuz doing now?

In July 2023, Carl began teasing a new show called The World from A to Z. In a TikTok he revealed that this series was going to incorporate sign language, so he asked his fans to weigh in on how he should sign the letter Z. Should it be the way he would see it, or the camera? This was a clever, inclusive way to share with folks that he was coming back and would be better than ever.

A month later, Carl announced that his new show was online at WorldAtoZ.org. This free show would have "news, features, facts, explainers, history, trivia, puns, Fridays, pandas, and puns." He urged everyone to spread the word.