Meteorologist Troy Bridges Left News 6 Orlando and Viewers Want Answers Viewers are upset that News 6 Orlando, Fla. meteorologist Troy Bridges is gone. So what happened to the fan favorite? Here is what we know. By Melissa Willets Nov. 3 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@troybridges and News 6

The Gist: Longtime Orlando meteorologist Troy Bridges has left the News 6 station, much to the chagrin of loyal viewers.

Fans want to know what's behind the shakeup to the morning lineup.

Troy's replacement has already been announced, so any hope that he would return has been dashed.

If you live in the Orlando, Fla. area, then you know and love meteorologist Troy Bridges at News 6. He has been informing and entertaining audiences for years. It's always tough when a beloved meteorologist or news anchor leaves a station.

But Troy suddenly disappeared from the morning lineup at News 6. Viewers want to know all the details. Many people were hoping he would return. So what happened to Troy? Details ahead.

News 6 hasn't shared why Troy Bridges left the station, and neither has he.

Any hope viewers had that Troy would return to News 6 after abruptly leaving without explanation has been dashed. He is no longer listed on WKMG Orlando's website as part of the team — and his replacement has already been announced. More on that in a moment. First, as details behind the adored morning man's departure are sparse, fans are reacting with dismay online.

Indeed, Troy's sudden disappearance is leaving loyal local viewers distraught and confused. "My husband and I watched you every morning," one person lamented on Troy's Instagram. "You made our day before we both headed to work, and now you are gone. I love Trooper Steve, but it's not the same. I will be changing my channel, sorry Trooper Steve."

"I’m sad we won’t see your smiling face every morning. You are one of the main reasons I watch News 6. You always make my day brighter, make me laugh, and make me smile!" someone else commented forlornly.

Many comments poured in from fans who aren't happy with the change at the station. "My mornings haven’t been the same. I love starting my day off laughing and there is no fun going on these mornings. Everyone is so serious. We need you back!" urged yet another person.

At time of writing, Troy hasn't provided any details about where he is headed next or why he left News 6. The station also remains mum on the reason for the change. But News 6 has shared who will be taking over for Troy.

Meteorologist Candace Campos is the new face of the morning show in place of Troy Bridges.

News 6 announced that Candace Campos will take over the role of the morning weather person on the station, fans are only left to speculate about what happened to Troy.

On Reddit, theories range from Troy's contract being up, to budget constraints. Troy may never reveal exactly what happened behind the scenes with his job, but here's hoping we see his smiling face pop up somewhere else soon.