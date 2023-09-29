Home > Entertainment Boston Meteorologist Zack Green Isn't Going Anywhere for the Time Being Zack Green is one of the meteorologists on WBZ in Boston, but many are wondering what happened to him and why he's been absent so much. By Joseph Allen Sep. 29 2023, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zackgreenwx

The Gist: Zack Green is a well-known weatherman working out of WBZ in Boston. He has been missing from some recent broadcasts, but nothing bad has happened to him and he seems to be back to broadcasting.

WBZ viewers can rest assured that Zack will continue to forecast the weather for the foreseeable future at the network, although he may take vacations every once in a while.

Article continues below advertisement

Few TV viewers are more loyal than those who regularly watch the local news, and that seems to be particularly true in Boston. Recently, some viewers of WBZ in Boston have become concerned about Zack Green, one of the meteorologists for the network. Zack has been absent more regularly in recent weeks, which even led some viewers to wonder if something happened to him.

Zack has been with the morning team at WBZ for several years now, and he has gotten pretty good at delivering forecasts in that role, which is naturally why many are hoping he didn't leave the station for good.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Zack Green?

Fortunately, it doesn't look like anything happened to Zack. He still posts regularly on social media, and those posts don't even suggest that he has been going through anything in recent weeks. He still posts about WBZ regularly, and also mixes in some posts about other parts of his life, including his passion for fixing up a motorcycle. Those fans that were worried about Zack apparently have nothing major to be concerned about.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Zack leave WBZ?

Although he may have been absent from some broadcasts recently, Zack posted a clip which seems to suggest he's still very much with the network. In his Friday forecast, Zack announced that it was going to rain, as it apparently has every Friday in Boston for the last decade. Zack hasn't made any announcements that he's going to leave the network, and until an announcement like that comes, viewers should rest easy knowing that he isn't going anywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Like people in most professions, Zack likely has a certain number of vacation days that he takes every year, and it's possible that he has been absent from his regular slot because he was on vacation. He regularly posts on social media about his wife Lauren and their young daughter Skylar. Whatever the reason was, though, it seems like Zack isn't going anywhere, at least for the time being.

It's officially 10 years straight of showers on Friday. https://t.co/jVwa3oy3cz — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 29, 2023 Source: Twitter/@zackgreenwx

Article continues below advertisement

Breanna Pitts, one of the anchors on WBZ, is returning to work after maternity leave, which will mean a shakeup in the lineup. Those who watch local news regularly are likely no stranger to these kinds of shakeups, and it's possible for someone like Zack to stay with the network and move to a new timeslot, maybe because he's sick of waking up so early in the morning.