Why Did Chris and Alene Leave 'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' So Abruptly? Alene did frequently mention that Dr. Seuss is not her "aesthetic," prompting some to feel the duo was asked to step down. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 16 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Prime Video

There are more than a baker's dozen worth of baking shows out there. They focus on everything from confections and cakes to sushi and high-volume catering. But there's one show that focuses on just one, very niche, type of baking. But as we know, a baking show's a baking show, no matter how small.

You may have already guessed that we're talking about Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. Premiering in 2022, the Prime Video series featured chefs bringing the eponymous children's author's works to life through creative and inventive designs. But during the premiere season, one team baffled viewers: Team Orange. Made up of chefs Chris and Alene, they abruptly disappeared mid-season despite doing well. So why did Chris and Alene abruptly leave Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge? Let's dive into what we know, and what we don't know.

Why did Chris and Alene leave 'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' out of the blue when they were doing so well?

Prime Video's Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge brought out the competitive child in its contestants. Made up of nine teams consisting of two people each, the series is a whimsical and fantastic approach to tempting one's tastebuds. Some of the teams were producing hit after hit, and some were swinging and missing.

Orange Team, made up of Chris and Alene, was one of the teams that seemed to be doing really well. Their confections impressed judges Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell and host Tamera Mowry. Yet around the middle of the season, with no risk of elimination in sight, Chris and Alene abruptly withdrew.

Why? No one knows. There are online rumors suggesting that they withdrew due to being diagnosed with COVID. Although on at least one Reddit thread, users have discussed the possibility that the team was asked to step down after Alene repeatedly gave off the impression that Dr. Seuss is not her "aesthetic." But there has never been any concrete answer about why the two dropped out of the running so suddenly and while they were doing fairly well.

'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' brings the whimsical fun of Dr Seuss to the kitchen.

Even with the mystery of what happened to Chris and Alene, the series has been a favorite of Prime Video viewers who long for another season. The series first premiered in 2022 and it quickly stole the hearts of kids of all ages.

The teams, which are separated by the colors orange, red, blue, pink, yellow, purple, brown, teal, and green, quickly gained both fans and critics. And of course, like most baking shows, armchair warriors enjoy watching and pretending that they could do better. As of 2025, it has been unclear whether or not the series will ever be renewed for another season.

